Funimation Streams Sasaki and Miyano Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub . James Baker and Xavier Earl are the ADR engineers. Katelyn Barr is writing the script. Neal Malley is handling the mix.

The television anime premiered on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on January 9. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) is directing the television anime at Studio DEEN . Takahiro Ueno is the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of series scripts. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth volume on December 27. Kotoko Hachijō penned a novel adaptation that shipped in March 2020. The Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters launched in 2019 and runs in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine. That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.

The manga's ninth volume will have a special edition that bundles an anime DVD on July 27. The DVD will feature the original story episode "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." as drafted by Harusono.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)