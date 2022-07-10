Sasaki and Miyano Anime Gets Film in 2023 That Will Screen Alongside Hirano and Kagiura Short

Film, short to feature returning cast, staff

Kadokawa revealed on Sunday that the previously announced new anime for Sasaki and Miyano is an anime film that will open in Japan in 2023. The anime film, titled Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyo-hen (Graduation Chapter) will screen alongside an anime short adaptation of Shō Harusono 's Hirano and Kagiura spinoff manga.

Shinji Ishihira is returning to direct the film at Studio DEEN . Other returning staff members include Takahiro Ueno as assistant director, Yoshiko Nakamura as screenwriter, Maki Fujii as character designer, and Kana Shibue as composer.

Returning cast members include:

The television anime adaptation of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

An OVA for the franchise will ship on DVD with the ninth volume of the main manga on July 27. Harusono drafted the original anime episode, titled "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." The episode is considered the 13th episode of the television anime series.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016, and is ongoing.



Yen Press has also licensed Hirano and Kagiura , and it describes the spinoff:

Basketball players. Bad boys who aren't really bad boys. Roommates. Senpai-kouhai BL romance. It all started when Kagiura moved into the school dorms with what seemed to be a bad-boy upperclassman. But after he's left in the tender care of his mother hen of a roommate, Hirano, it's too much to ask for Kagiura not to fall in love…right?!

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2019, and is ongoing.

Both manga also each have a one-volume novel adaptation.

Additionally, a stage play adaptation of the main manga will run in Tokyo from July 23 to July 31.



Source: Press release