Sasaki and Miyano Manga Gets New Anime

Announced after TV anime's finale on Monday

The television anime of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga ended on Monday with an announcement of a new anime. The project's official website and social media accounts will announce more details later.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

The television anime's cast members all reprised their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and include:

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) directed the television anime at Studio DEEN with Takahiro Ueno as the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) was in charge of series scripts. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) designied the characters.

The television anime premiered on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on January 9, on BS NTV on January 10, and on AT-X on January 11. Funimation is streaming the anime outside Japan, and has since added an English dub .

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in November 2020. Kotoko Hachijō penned a novel adaptation that shipped in March 2020. The Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters launched in 2019 and runs in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine. That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel. The ninth manga volume will ship on July 22 in a bundle with the original anime episode "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." as drafted by Harusono.