Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season of rap-battle anime premiered in October 2020

Evil Line Records announced on Saturday at the AnimeJapan 2023 event the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime is getting a second season. The new anime is titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima +

© 『ヒプノシスマイク-Division Rap Battle-』Rhyme Anima ＋製作委員会

The first season was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

Source: Anime Hack