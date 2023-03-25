News
Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, More Cast, 2024 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Maybe's Tales of Wedding Rings (Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari) manga revealed the anime's teaser video and teaser visual on Saturday. The teaser video announces additional cast members and the 2024 premiere for the anime.
The newly announced cast members are:
The anime's previously announced main cast includes:
Takashi Naoya (Real Girl) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment, Deko Akao (After the Rain) is in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki (The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!) is designing the characters.
The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. Square Enix published the 13th volume on January 25. Yen Press is publishing the manga in print in English, and it will publish the 12th volume on August 22.
The manga's 10th compiled book volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.
Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:
When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!
Maybe's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts (Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e) manga also inspired a television anime in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.