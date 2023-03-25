Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Reveals Teaser Visual, More Cast, 2024 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga revealed the anime's teaser video and teaser visual on Saturday. The teaser video announces additional cast members and the 2024 premiere for the anime.

© めいびい／SQUARE ENIX・「結婚指輪物語」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Nephrites, Princess of the Wind kingdom Romka



Hitomi Ueda as Granart, Princess of the Fire kingdom Needakitta



Ai Kakuma as Saphir, Princess of the Water kingdom Maasa



Mikako Komatsu as Amber, Princess of the Earth kingdom Idonokan



The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Gen Sato as Satō

Akari Kitō as Hime

Takashi Naoya ( Real Girl ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , Deko Akao ( After the Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters.



The creator duo launched the manga in'smagazine in March 2014.published the 13th volume on January 25.is publishing the manga in print in English, and it will publish the 12th volume on August 22.

The manga's 10th compiled book volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia 's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!

Maybe 's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga also inspired a television anime in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.