Migi & Dali TV Anime's 2nd Teaser Lists Updated Staff, Fall Premiere (Updated)
posted on by Egan Loo
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Nami Sano's Migi & Dali (Migi to Dali) manga debuted the second teaser promotional video and the main key visual on Sunday.
The new teaser reports that Mankyū is serving as sound director in addition to directing and supervising the series scripts. Character designer Ayumi Nishibata is serving as chief animation director as well. It also lists Geek Toys alone as the main animation production studio, whereas the anime's staff listings also included Frontier Engine until late last year. The teaser also reports its Fall 2023 premiere.
Sano (Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto) launched the manga in Kadokawa's harta magazine in July 2017. Kadokawa describes the story:
Under the table is the angel's secret.
The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.
The anime stars Shun Horie as Migi and Ayumu Murase as Dali. The other cast members include:
【キャラクター設定画‼️✨】— 公式『ミギとダリ』TVアニメ「慎重に」進行中！ (@MigiToDali) February 24, 2023
秋山俊平 CV:浅沼晋太郎
飛行機や鳥が好きな秘鳥くんのクラスメート。
鳥になりたいと思っており、その方法を模索するも没頭して周りが見えなくなることも。#ミギダリ #浅沼晋太郎 pic.twitter.com/JA5QwzP0p4
Shunsuke Takeuchi as Maruta Tsutsumi
【キャラクター設定画‼️✨】— 公式『ミギとダリ』TVアニメ「慎重に」進行中！ (@MigiToDali) February 24, 2023
堤 丸太 CV:武内駿輔
ハイテク機器が好きな秘鳥くんのクラスメート。
甘やかされて育ったため、とにかくわがままで自分勝手。#ミギダリ #武内駿輔 pic.twitter.com/46j7RHfgRm
Kengo Kawanishi as Eiji Ichijō
【キャラクター設定画‼️✨】— 公式『ミギとダリ』TVアニメ「慎重に」進行中！ (@MigiToDali) February 24, 2023
一条瑛二 CV:河西健吾
成績優秀、容姿端麗。村人の憧れである一条家の長男。
周囲からは模範的な少年として認知されている。#ミギダリ #河西健吾 pic.twitter.com/Af6QCQoj12
Mankyū ([email protected], DD Fist of the North Star, [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater) is directing the anime at Geek Toys, and is also in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata (Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production. Hiroko Sebu (I want to eat your pancreas) is composing the music.
Sano ended the manga in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.
Update: Fall 2023 premiere information added. Thanks, DamianSalazar.
Sources: Migi & Dali anime's website and Twitter account (link 2)
