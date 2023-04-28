Aksys Reveals Release Dates for Mon-Yu, Inescapable, Radiant Tale, Norn9 Games

Also: Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island

Aksys Games began streaming an update video on Friday, and it reveals release dates for Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor: You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger - I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King , Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island , Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue , Radiant Tale , and Norn 9: Last Era .

Experience's Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King ( Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Yūsha Tai ga Maо̄ wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu ) dungeon RPG will launch for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in fall.

Motoya Ataka is directing the game, Hajime Chikami is producing, and Naoaki Jimbo is composing the music. Mota is designing the characters, and Akifumi Yamamoto is designing the monsters.

Nippon Columbia 's Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island fantasy farming simulation game will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 22.

Dreamloop Games' Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue game will launch for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this fall.

Aksys Games describes the game:

Developed by Dreamloop Games, Inescapable is a social thriller set in a tropical island resort: you've been kidnapped and forced to participate in a twisted reality TV show with 10 strangers. At the end of your stay, you'll receive $500,000. There's just one catch - on the island there are no rules, and no escape. Inescapable's story explores human nature and how far people will go for social clout, wealth, and their own desires—and how much further they might be willing to go when they have permission to ignore the rules.

Radiant Tale

Theotome visual novel will launch on July 27 for Switch. The game will get an Aksys online exclusive edition that includes the soundtrack CD.

Aksys Games describes the story:

Tifalia longs for an eventful life and gets her wish when an unusual group calling themselves CIRCUS wander into her inn and press her into service as a producer. A crazy dragon that loves to tickle, a spikey clown that doesn't make you laugh, a water creature who doesn't want to use water magic, an acrobat who doesn't know how to entertain, a drunkard furball, an unmotivated leader, and an amateur producer who just joined. Can this show ever be a success?

Idea Factory and Otomate released Radiant Tale in Japan in May 2022.



Aksys Games will release Norn 9: Last Era for Switch on August 24.

In Var Commons, child prodigy Sorata finds himself swept back in time to a mysterious ship with three young women and eight other men on an adventure to uncover the secrets that lie in Norn! Last Era continues the team's adventures in three exciting parts.

The original Norn9 game launched for in May 2013 for PlayStation Portable. A PlayStation Vita port titled Norn9 : Var Commons launched in December 2014 and a fandisc titled Norn9 : Last Era launched in April 2015. Aksys Games released the Norn9 Var Commons version of the game in North America in November 2015 for PlayStation Vita and for Switch on March 30.

The game inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2015.

Aksys Games will release the Jack Jeanne game, Broccoli's collaboration project with Tokyo Ghoul manga creator Sui Ishida , in English for Switch on June 15.