Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Manga Ends Part 1

The first part of's manga ended on'swebsite and app on Sunday. The first part ended after 96 chapters. The website also announced that the manga will go on hiatus, and will return on June 4 with the start of the manga's second part.

Amano launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on April 4.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

The "1st season" of the manga's anime adaptation will premiere in October. The anime's main cast members are:

Yōhei Azakami as Ron Kamonohashi

as Ron Kamonohashi Junya Enoki as Totomaru "Toto" Ishiki

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number , is overseeing the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is adapting the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji ( Miss Hokusai ) is composing the music at Kadokawa .

Amano launched the Reborn! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018. Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America. The manga has inspired four stage plays.

Amano launched the elDLIVE manga on Shonen Jump+ 's predecessor app Jump Live in August 2013. The manga switched to Shonen Jump+ when the app launched in September 2014. The manga ended in November 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in February 2019. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in English digitally in September-October 2014 as part of its "Jump Start" initiative, and it later published the manga digitally and in print.

An elDLIVE television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Source: Shonen Jump+