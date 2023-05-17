TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Opening Song Artist

The official website for TenPuru , the television anime of Kimitake Yoshioka 's TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- manga, revealed the anime's second key visual, additional cast members, and Yuzuki Aoba's voice actor Aimi as the singer of the opening theme song "Bonnō Paradise" (Paradise of Desires) on Wednesday.

© 吉岡公威・講談社／てんぷる製作委員会

The newly announced cast members include:

Chiaki Takahashi as Kiki, the acting chief priestess

as Kiki, the acting chief priestess Chika Anzai as Nyagosuke, the cat who lives at the temple

©吉岡公威・講談社／てんぷる製作委員会

The anime's main cast includes:

The anime will premiere in July, and Crunchyroll will stream the series.

Kazuomi Koga ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie , The Dangers in My Heart ) is designing the characters, and Yōhei Kashii ( My One-Hit Kill Sister ) is in charge of the series scripts. The five main female cast members are performing the show's ending theme song "Oidemase! Mikazukidera" as their respective characters.

BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English. It describes the manga's story:

Akemitsu Akegami was always told by his father that "no one can live alone"...but he's sure determined. After all, his father sure wasn't saying it with the best intentions, and Akemitsu has no desire to become like that creep. But when a chance encounter with a young woman leaves him with thoughts that are all too impure, he decides to do what he must—become a Buddhist monk and renounce worldly ways. But the temple he decides to devote himself to...is full of women? And that same young woman is there, too?? What's a guy to do? A new harem rom-com from Kimitake Yoshioka , illustrator of the hit college-comedy Grand Blue Dreaming !

Yoshioka ( Grand Blue Dreaming ) launched the ongoing manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app in September 2018.