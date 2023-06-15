Crunchyroll to Stream Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Liar Liar Anime

©2023 宇野朴人／KADOKAWA／キンバリー魔法学校

Liar Liar

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

announced on Thursday that it will stream theandanime for the summer anime season. The company will screen the world premiere ofat this year'sevent on July 2 at 8:30 p.m. PDT on theStage at the JW Marriott. The event will screenearly at thePremieres: Round 5 panel at the event on July 4 at 1:45 p.m. PDT. In addition, the anime will get an early premiere aton July 2 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

The television anime for Bokuto Uno 's Reign of the Seven Spellblades ( Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru ) light novel series will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7, and will stream on d Anime Store and AbemaTV on July 7, with other streaming services debuting the anime on July 11. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!

Masato Matsune ( Chronos Ruler ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff , and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is overseeing the series scripts. Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music.

Kujira Yumemi feat. Mimizuku and Fukurō will perform the anime's opening theme song "Kenka" (Sword Flower). Kujira Yumemi feat. Tsumushachi will perform the anime's ending theme song "Aimu."

Liar Liar

Tokyo MX

The anime of's(not related to'smanga) light novel series will premiere onandon July 8 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and onon July 9.will stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The "academy x mind game x romantic comedy" story is set on the "Academy" island where students battle to determine their rankings. Hiroto Shinohara earned the highest ever grade in this school's entrance exam, the toughest in the entire country. On his first day at the school, he takes down the previous reigning queen, Sarasa Saionji, and becomes the fastest ever student to join the school's elite "Seven Stars."

Satoru Ōno and Naoki Matsuura ( Girls' Frontline episode director) are directing the anime at Geek Toys . Momoka Toyoda ( Shadows House episode script writer) is in charge of the series scripts. Yumi Nakamura ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku OVA 2-3 character designer) is designing the characters. May'n performs the anime's opening theme song "Lies Goes On," while idol group SMILE PRINCESS performs the anime's ending theme song "faky merry game."

