TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Anime Gets New 4-Episode Series on July 12

Warner Bros. Discovery Japan announced Tonikaku Kawaii Joshi Kō-hen ( TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ or literally, Tonikaku Kawaii Girls' High School Arc), a new four-episode anime in the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You franchise , on Wednesday. The company also revealed the new anime's key visual, teaser video, cast, theme songs, and July 12 debut.

The new anime centers on the series' protagonist Nasa, who is asked by his junior high teacher to hold a class in an all-girls high school. The students end up seeking Nasa's advice about their love problems. On the other hand, Tsukasa pretends to be cool, but is actually nervous knowing that Nasa is surrounded by young high school girls.

The semi-monthly anime will premiere in Japan on July 12 at noon (July 11 at 11:00 p.m. EDT) on the d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai services. It will then stream on Abema Premium , Hulu , FOD, and DMMM TV on July 15. The anime will also air on the AT-X channel on August 2, at 10:30 p.m. JST.

The new anime's cast includes:

Voice actress Saori Hayami performs the opening theme song "plan," and Akari Kitō , who plays Tsukasa Yuzaki in the series, performs the "Guru Guru Live" ending theme song.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

The second season ofanime premiered in Japan on April 7 on thechannel.is streaming the anime as it airs, and also streams a same-day English. The second season features a returning cast and staff.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The first television anime premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day.

The anime's new episode streamed in November 2022 in Japan. The new episode is titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), and featured a returning cast and staff. Crunchyroll also streamed the episode.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 24th compiled book volume on June 16. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Update: Crunchyroll confirmed that it will stream the new anime.

Source: Press release