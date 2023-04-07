TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

Anime premiered on Friday

©畑健二郎・小学館／トニカクカワイイ製作委員会

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode

announced that it has launched the first English-dubbed episode of the secondanime season on Friday, the same day that the anime premiered in Japan. The service is also streaming the Englishfor theoriginal video anime ().

The returning English cast includes:

Bang Zoom! Studios is producing the English dub . The English dub 's staff includes:

The season premiered in Japan on Friday on the TOKYO MX channel. The anime will also stream on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai starting April 8, and on Abema Premium , Hulu , FOD, and other streaming services in Japan starting on April 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The second season will feature a returning cast and staff. The season's opening theme song is titled "Setsuna no Chikai (feat. Tsukasa Yuzaki)" (Oath of a Moment) by artist Neko Hacker . Tsukasa Yuzaki's voice actress Akari Kitō performs the opening theme song. Kitō also performs the ending theme song "Yoru no Katasumi" (In the Corner of the Night).

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The first television anime premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day.

The anime's new episode streamed in November 2022 in Japan. The new episode is titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), and featured a returning cast and staff. Crunchyroll also streamed the episode.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on March 16. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.