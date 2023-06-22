Bastard!! Pilot Manga Wizard!! ~Bakuen no Seifukusha~ Gets Reboot

Special 1-shot reboot publishes on July 19

The July issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Monday that it will publish Tatsuya Shihara's 51-page, one-shot reboot of Kazushi Hagiwara 's WIZARD!! ~Bakuen no Seifukusha~ (WIZARD!! ~Conqueror of Explosive Flames~) manga, the pilot version of Hagiwara's BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- manga, in the magazine's next issue on July 19.

Hagiwara first published the WIZARD!! ~Bakuen no Seifukusha~ one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1987.

Hagiwara then launched the BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

The first season of the manga's new anime adaptation debuted on Netflix worldwide in June 2022, with its first 13 episodes. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 premiered on Netflix on September 15.

The anime's second season titled Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin: Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem ) will have 15 episodes, and will premiere all at once on Netflix worldwide on July 31.

Shihara drew the Robotics;Notes Revival Legacy manga in Ultra Jump magazine in 2012.

Shihara launched the Basilisk: Ōka Ninpōchō ( Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls ) manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2017. The manga is an adaptation of Masaki Yamada 's sequel novels of Masaki Segawa 's Basilisk manga. The manga ended in its seventh volume in 2019.