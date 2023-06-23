Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Unveils New Video, More Returning Cast

The staff for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga unveiled the third season's full promotional video and main key visual, and also confirmed four more returning cast members on Friday. The video previews the bridge from halca 's opening theme song "Renai Milli-Film" (Love Millimeter Film).

The newly announced returning cast members are:

Yukari Nozawa as Nagomi Kinoshita, Kazuya's grandmother who once ran the Nagomi Sake store

Sayuri Sadaoka as Sayuri Ichinose, Chizuru's grandmother

Masayuki Akasaka as Yoshiaki Kibe, Kazuya's friend

Gakuto Kajiwara as Shun Kuribayashi, Kazuya's friend

Amber's performs the ending theme song "End Roll" for the anime's third season.

Yū Serizawa will voice Mini.

The anime's third season will premiere on July 7 in the Super Animeism block on, and 26 other affiliates.will stream the season worldwide except in Asia.

The anime's returning cast includes:

Shin'ya Une ( Rent-A-Girlfriend episode director) is replacing Kazuomi Koga to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment (in collaboration with Studio Comet ). Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is returning to write the series' scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Selection Project is again designing the characters. HYADAIN is returning to compose the music. The returning staff also includes sound director Hajime Takakuwa , art director Minoru Akiba , color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

Crunchyroll

The second season premiered in July 2022. streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The manga's 31st compiled book volume shipped on May 17. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in July 2022.