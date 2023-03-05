Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Season 3's Teaser Reveals New Character

The official website for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga revealed a teaser promotional video for the anime's third season on Sunday. The teaser reveals the new character Mini Yaemori, a cosplayer who goes to the same university as Kazuya and Chizuru. The character is voiced by Yū Serizawa .

Yū Serizawa as Mini Yaemori

©宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会2023

The website also revealed a teaser visual with the new character.

©宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会2023

The anime's third season will premiere in July on the Super Animeism block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other affiliates.

The anime's returning cast includes:

Shin'ya Une ( Rent-A-Girlfriend episode director) is replacing Kazuomi Koga to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment (in collaboration with Studio Comet ). Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is returning to write the series' scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Selection Project is again designing the characters. HYADAIN is returning to compose the music. The returning staff also includes sound director Hajime Takakuwa , art director Minoru Akiba , color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

©宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会2022

The second season premiered in July 2022. streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The manga's 30th compiled book volume shipped on February 17. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in July 2022.