Ottawa Int'l Animation Fest Screens 'Hottest Tokyo,' 'Taiyo ga Mizu wo Kundeiru' Anime

Ballmastrz: Rubicon animated special also screens during event from September 20-24

The Ottawa International Film Festival (OIAF) announced on Wednesday that it will screen Miho Kidoguchi's "Hottest Tokyo" and Kagami Honoka's "Taiyo ga Mizu wo Kundeiru" (Glow in the Water) anime in the new Teen Audiences 13+ category.

Ballmastrz: Rubicon , an animated special for the Ballmastrz: 9009 series with animation director Takashi Nakamura ( Akira animation director and character designer, Fantastic Children , Robot Carnival , Yatterman ) and Studio 4°C ( Detroit Metal City , Mind Game , Tekkon Kinkreet ), is screening in the Animated Series category. The special, a sequel of the series' second season, premiered on Adult Swim on February 20. It streamed on HBO Max and digital retailers on February 21. PFFR produced the special.

The event will also have a tribute to anime director Masaaki Yuasa ( INU-OH , Ride Your Wave , Mind Game , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , DEVILMAN crybaby ). Yuasa will be in attendance.

This year's event will take place from September 20-24 in Ottawa. The new Teen Audiences 13+ category is replacing the Preschool Audiences category. Teenagers in attendance at the festival will judge the works on Teens @ OIAF day, which takes place on September 22.

OIAF 2022 took place last September at multiple venues in Ottawa.

Source: Press release