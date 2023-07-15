Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote TV Anime Unveils Main Staff, 2024 Premiere

The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event revealed on Saturday the main staff, 2024 premiere, and teaser visual for the television anime of writer Kо̄ Nogatsu and illustrator Sabamizore 's Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote (The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio) light novel series.

Hideki Tachibana ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Chaos Dragon ) is directing the anime at CONNECT , and Shoko Takimoto ( ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? , Chaos Dragon , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is supervising the series scripts.

The story follows Yūhi and Yasumi, who are both voice actresses that attend the same high school and are in the same class. They host a radio program together. However, Yasumi is really Yumiko the gyaru (gal) in real life, while Yūhi is actually Chika the quiet girl. They are diametrically opposed in appearance and personality, and they get into fights when they are not on air.

Miku Itō voices Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Satō, and Moe Toyota voices Yūhi Yūgure/Chika Watanabe. (Both also voiced the characters in a promotional video for the light novel series in 2020.)

Nogatsu and Sabamizore launched the novel series in February 2020, and the eighth volume shipped January 7. Umemi Makimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2020, and ended it in July 2021. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2021.

Source: Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote anime's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.