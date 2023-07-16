Rebuild World TV Anime Unveils Cast

The live-streamed Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event unveiled the cast and the second teaser visual for the television anime of Nahuse 's Rebuild World light novel series on Sunday.

The main cast members are:

The pinnacle of human civilization has come and gone, leaving only ruins in its wake. Society and science now struggle to rebuild, rediscovering scraps of knowledge from powerful ancient artifacts that defy comprehension. These relics of the “Old World” can make the fortunes of those who find them—if ancient security systems and rogue bioweapons don't kill the relic hunters first. Akira, a young street orphan, sets out to become one such hunter to escape his brutal life in the slums. Untrained, malnourished, and poorly armed, Akira would be lucky to make it back from the ruins alive—until an encounter with Alpha, a mysterious, ghostly woman, changes his fate forever. Alpha needs a hunter, and she's willing to train Akira to get one. Will her support be enough to help a penniless kid from the slums climb to the top of a crushing and merciless world?

is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Kadokawa publishes the novels by Nahuse with illustrations by Gin (illustrator), yish (environmental artist), and cell (mechanical designer). Nahuse began publishing the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017 and the most recent chapter on the site was in 2021. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in 2019. Kirihito Ayamura draws the manga, which launched in July 2019.

The novels ranked at #5 on the tankōbon rankings for the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook

