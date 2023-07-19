×
Tatsunoko Production Co-Founder Ippei Kuri Passes Away

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ippei served as CEO, character designer, director, producer

Image via Ippei Kuri's blog
Tatsunoko Production revealed on Wednesday that Ippei Kuri (birth name Toyoharu Yoshida), former CEO and co-founder of Tatsunoko Production along with older brothers Tatsuo Yoshida and Kenji Yoshida, passed away on July 1. Immediate family held a funeral for Kuri on July 10. He was 83.

Kuri was born on January 1, 1940 in Kyoto. He co-founded Tatsunoko Production with his two brothers in October 1962. He was the youngest of the three "Yoshida brothers." He served as CEO from 1987 to 2005.

Kuri served as a character designer on Judo Boy, Gatchaman The Movie, Space Ace, Toshi Gordian, and Robotech II: The Sentinels. He was a director on Judo Boy, Speed Racer, and Decision. He was a producer on Gatchaman, Samurai Pizza Cats, and Tekkaman Blade II, among others.

Sources: Tatsunoko, Catsuka's Twitter account

