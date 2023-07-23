Days With My Stepsister Anime's Trailer Reveals Staff, 2024 Debut

The live-streamed MF Bunko J Summer School Festival event on Sunday revealed the trailer, a key visual, the main staff, and the 2024 premiere for the television anime of writer Ghost Mikawa and illustrator Hiten 's Gimai Seikatsu ( Days With My Stepsister ) novels.

The anime stars:

Tsutomu Ueno is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Bibliophile Princess ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Manabu Nii ( Akiba Maid War , The Day I Became a God ) is designing the characters.

Saki Ayase

The novels center on Yuta Asamura, whose parent gets remarried when he is in high school and he gains a new beautiful younger stepsister,. Saki is also the #1 student in her grade. Both of them have some knowledge on male-female relationships through their parents, and in order to not cause discord in the family they agree to be not too confrontational but not too compromising either, with a moderate amount of distance between them. Saki is starved for familial love but repeatedly tries to be alone, and Yuta is bewildered at how to be a proper older brother. They gradually learn to become comfortable with each other.

Kadokawa published the first novel in January 2021, and the ninth novel volume will ship on August 25. Mikawa previously wrote the My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! light novel series.

Yumika Kanade is drawing a manga adaptation. The manga's second volume shipped in December 2022.



