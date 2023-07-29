News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: July 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|401,853
|401,853
|2
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|15,616
|1,775,035
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,749
|5,385,022
|4
|NSw
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening with Power-up Kit
|Koei Tecmo Games
|July 21
|10,633
|10,633
|5
|PS4
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening with Power-up Kit
|Koei Tecmo Games
|July 21
|10,434
|10,434
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,512
|3,200,00
|7
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,337
|4,066,350
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,784
|1,131,645
|9
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|4,904
|401,376
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,844
|5,239,500
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,666
|5,076,630
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,289
|3,423,385
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,230
|7,497,922
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,488
|1,264,980
|15
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,134
|2,895,825
|16
|NSw
|Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
|Spike Chunsoft
|June 30
|2,836
|72,716
|17
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|2,717
|462,517
|18
|NSw
|Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~
|Koei Tecmo Games
|July 13
|2,577
|18,678
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,407
|1,139,770
|20
|NSw
|Touhou: New World
|Marvelous
|July 13
|2,319
|8,755
Source: Famitsu