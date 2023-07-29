×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 4 debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 401,853 401,853
2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 15,616 1,775,035
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,749 5,385,022
4 NSw Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening with Power-up Kit Koei Tecmo Games July 21 10,633 10,633
5 PS4 Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening with Power-up Kit Koei Tecmo Games July 21 10,434 10,434
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,512 3,200,00
7 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,337 4,066,350
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,784 1,131,645
9 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 4,904 401,376
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,844 5,239,500
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,666 5,076,630
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,289 3,423,385
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,230 7,497,922
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,488 1,264,980
15 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,134 2,895,825
16 NSw Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Spike Chunsoft June 30 2,836 72,716
17 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 2,717 462,517
18 NSw Atelier Marie Remake ~The Alchemist of Salburg~ Koei Tecmo Games July 13 2,577 18,678
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,407 1,139,770
20 NSw Touhou: New World Marvelous July 13 2,319 8,755

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 10-16
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives