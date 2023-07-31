GKIDS Releases Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Film on 4K UHD/BD on October 17, Digital Download on October 3

Film screen again in select theaters this fall

announced on Monday that it will release the film on Blu-ray Disc and Collector's Edition 4K UHD on October 17 and as a digital download on October 3. Both physical releases will include: 3.0 (-46h)," the bonus video prologue short to, and ": 3.0 (-120min.)" manga short.also revealed that it will screen the film again in select theaters this fall to commemorate the home video releases.

The Collector's Edition will also include a 28-page book, art cards, and a poster. Shout! Studio is the distributor for the releases.

GKIDS screened the film in select IMAX theaters in the U.S. in November 2022. The film then screened in U.S. theaters that December.

The film opened in Japan in March 2021, and ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film surpassed 10 billion yen (about US$74 million) in the Japanese box office. The film's updated Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 version began playing in June 2021 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story. Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time shipped on Blu-ray Disc/DVD in Japan on March 8.

The film debuted on the Amazon Prime Video service worldwide in August 2021. The film is available in Japanese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, and English audio, as well as with subtitles in 28 languages.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. These versions are the adjusted versions of the films after their original theatrical release. Funimation has released these new versions on home video with its own unique dubs

Shout! Factory and GKIDS launched the Collector's Edition of the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and the films Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion in December 2021 and the Standard Edition Blu-ray Disc set in November 2021. The company began selling digital downloads for the series and films in November 2021.

Source: Email correspondence