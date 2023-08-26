Precure All Stars F Anime Film's Teaser Unveils Maaya Sakamoto, Atsumi Tanezaki in Cast

Sakamoto plays new Precure, Cure Supreme

The staff for Eiga Precure All Stars F , the 20th anniversary film in the Precure All Stars crossover anime film series, announced with a teaser video on Sunday that Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki are joining the film's guest cast.



Both Sakamoto and Tanezaki are playing characters who were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim (bottom center in the image above), while Tanezaki plays Pūka (bottom right).

Prim is a new Precure who transforms into Cure Supreme, and she travels to meet the Cure Sky Team's Sora, Yui, Kome-Kome, and Manatsu. Sakamoto said that Cure Supreme was a very difficult role and teased that she is a Precure like none before.

Pūka is a character whom the Cure Prism Team's Mashiro and the others encounter in a mysterious world. Pūka says nothing but the phrase "puka-puka."

Soaring Sky! Precure

The film will open on September 15, and will feature all 77 Precure magical girls, from the's first installment in, to the latest ongoing installment).

Ikimono-gakari perform the theme song "Ureshikute" (I'm Happy) heard in teaser above. Ami Ishii and Machico , who have previously sung for the series, will perform the opening theme song "For F." Singers from various seasons of the Precure franchise - including Chihaya Yoshitake , Carin Isobe , Rie Kitagawa , Yuri Komagata , and Kanako Miyamoto - will perform an insert song .

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories five years ago.

The previous Precure All Stars film, Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day), opened in October 2020.

Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Source: Comic Natalie