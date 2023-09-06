Manga Up! Launches The Ex-Villainess's Unsightly Daughter Manga in English

'swebsite debuted an English version of's) manga on Wednesday. The first six chapters are available.

Manga UP! Global describes the manga:

15-year-old Ashley's family history is nothing short of tragic. Her mother, once a noble, was framed and forced to go into exile. Soon after, she was abducted and kept in confinement. Ashley was born from that incident—bearing the same eyes and hair as her mother's captor. Thus, from a young age, she's forced to wear a magical headband and glasses that makes her eyes appear tiny. Her classmates mock her appearance, leaving her friendless.

However, things slowly change after she meets a mysterious creature, catching the interest of the crown prince for reasons unknown.

Follow the story of an unfortunate noble's daughter and her path to happiness!