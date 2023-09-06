News
Manga Up! Launches The Ex-Villainess's Unsightly Daughter Manga in English
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga UP! Global describes the manga:
A young girl can't let anyone discover who she is, for her eyes and hair could ruin her mother's honor and upset the people of the kingdom…
15-year-old Ashley's family history is nothing short of tragic. Her mother, once a noble, was framed and forced to go into exile. Soon after, she was abducted and kept in confinement. Ashley was born from that incident—bearing the same eyes and hair as her mother's captor. Thus, from a young age, she's forced to wear a magical headband and glasses that makes her eyes appear tiny. Her classmates mock her appearance, leaving her friendless.
However, things slowly change after she meets a mysterious creature, catching the interest of the crown prince for reasons unknown.
Follow the story of an unfortunate noble's daughter and her path to happiness!
The manga adapts Bekio's original story. Kobato Teika launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Online website in 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022.
Bekio first serialized the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, but removed it after the first print volume debuted. Overlap debuted the first print volume in August 2020, with illustrations by Murasaki Shido. Overlap published the second volume in January 2021.
Source: Press release