Berserk of Gluttony Anime Reveals Main Visual, October 1 Streaming Debut

Series premieres on TV on October 4

The official website for the television anime of Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony ( Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru ) light novel series revealed on Sunday that the anime will stream first on the U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai services starting on October 1, before its television debut. The anime will premiere on television on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and BS11 on October 4.

The website also revealed a main visual.

© 一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide outside of Asia and India.

The anime stars:

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( High School DxD , Orient ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Orient ) is supervising the series scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa is designing the characters. EverdreaM will perform the opening theme song "Jekyll & Hyde," and will also perform the ending theme song "Ao no Genseki." EverdreaM is comprised of voice actresses Misato Matsuoka and Hitomi Sekine .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.

After releasing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, Isshiki launched the first novel volume with illustrations by fame in November 2017. Micro Magazine is also releasing the novels in a larger bunko format. Daisuke Takino launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in April 2018.