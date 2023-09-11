Chickip Dancers Anime Season 3 Video Teases New Characters

Season 3 premieres on September 25

Japanese stationery company San-X began streaming a new promotional video for the third season of the television anime series based on its Chickip Dancers mascot characters on Monday. The video shows the main characters and teases some new characters for the season.

© San-X／チキップダンサーズおどるん会

The third season will premiere onon September 25. Each episode will be five minutes long again.andreturn as the cast members for the show's various characters, andreprises the narrator role.

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is once again directing the anime at Fanworks , and is also once again penning the scripts alongside Shigenori Tanabe ( Obake Zukan ). Masako Yasumoto returns to choreograph the dances.

The first anime premiered in October 2021 with five-minute episodes. The second season premiered in September 2022.

The main characters in the anime are the apprehensive but curious bone-in chicken Hone Chicken and the dancing instructor frog Skip Gaeru, who travels by dancing.

The anime marks the first time that San-X characters have their own television anime. (Previous characters had films and net anime.)

San-X 's characters have inspired the Rilakkuma and Kaoru stop-motion anime on Netflix , as well as the Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner anime film, which Fanworks also produced. That film received a sequel that opened in Japan in November 2021, with a third film opening on November 3.

Source: Comic Natalie