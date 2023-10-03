Colopl Ends Service for Disney Tsum Tsum Land Smartphone Game on January 31

Game stops purchases of in-game items, subscriptions

Disney Tsum Tsum Land

announced on Friday that it will end service for itssmartphone app game on January 31, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The game stopped purchases of in-game items and subscriptions on Friday.

The game began hosting its last in-game events on Friday at 3:00 p.m. JST.

Colopl launched the game for iOS and Android devices in October 2017. The game has inspired an international line of plush toys.

Disney Japan's Tsum Tsum series of comedy CG anime shorts debuted on the Disney Channel and the free BS (Broadcast Satellite) channel Dlife in December 2014. Disney Japan then began streaming the series in March 2015 and streamed the third episode in April 2015. Hiroshi Chida directed the anime with CG supervisor Yoshiki Nakao at Polygon Pictures .

Bandai Namco Entertainment America launched the Disney Tsum Tsum Festival game for the Nintendo Switch in October 2019.

Source: Colopl 's website via Hachima Kikо̄





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.