Ikoku Nikki Live-Action Film's Clips Highlight Asa Moving Into Makio's House

Film about novelist, niece opens on June 7

Tokyo Theater began streaming a new video on Friday for the live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land) manga. The video features two clips. The first clip has Asa arriving at Makio's house, which has books and other things piled up everywhere, and highlights their awkward relationship. The second clip has Asa cleaning up the house, and the two of them slowly becoming closer. The video ends with a trailer that features Toaka 's inspiration song for the film, titled "Yoake no Anata e" (To You at Daybreak).

Image via Ikoku Nikki film's Twitter account © 2024 ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／「違国日記」製作委員会

The film screens in Japanese theaters on June 7.

Eriko Hashimoto wrote and composed another song, "Asa no Uta" (Asa's Song). Within the film's story, Asa's high school light music club plays the song.

The film stars Yui Aragaki as Makio Kōdai, and Ikoi Hayase as Asa Takumi. Natsuki Seta is directing and writing the film. Other cast members include:

Kōji Seto as Shingo Kasamachi

as Shingo Kasamachi Kaho as Nana Daigo

Rina Komiyama as Emiri Nara

Guin-Poon-Chaw as Kyōko Kōdai

as Kyōko Kōdai Yūko Nakamura as Minori Kōdai

as Minori Kōdai Shōta Sometani as Kazunari Tōno

as Kazunari Tōno Erika Takizawa as Mimori

Himena Irei as Chise Morimoto

The manga centers on 35-year-old novelist Makio Kōdai, and her 15-year-old niece Asa, who live together under one roof. Makio took Asa in on a sudden impulse after Asa's parents, which included Makio's older sister, passed away. The next day, Makio returns to her senses and remembers that she does not do well in the company of other people. So begins their daily life, as Makio attempts to acclimate to a roommate, while Asa attempts to get used to an adult who never acts like one.

Yamashita ( The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window , Don't Cry Girl , Mo'some Sting ) launched the manga in June 2017 in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine, and ended it in June 2023. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2023. The manga was nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize earlier this year. The manga also ranked at #5 on the women's list of the 2024 edition of Kono Manga ga Sugoi! , topped Da Vinci's 23rd annual "Book of the Year" list for manga in December, and was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation at studio Shuka .