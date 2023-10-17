The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Anime Reveals 8 More Cast, 1st Key Visual

The staff of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic , the television anime of Kurokata 's Chiyu Mahō no Machigatta Tsukai-kata: Senjō o Kakeru Kaifuku Yōin (The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Recovery Team Running Through the Battlefield) fantasy light novel series, unveiled the anime's first key visual, and eight additional cast members on Tuesday.

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

The anime's new cast members are:

Akeno Watanabe as Blurin, child of the Blue Grizzly, and Usato's partner

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Genta Nakamura as Orga, the Rescue Squad's healing magician who runs a clinic in the castle town with his sister

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Yoshino Aoyama as Ururu, another healing magician of the Rescue Squad, and Orga's sister

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Rescue Squad's Black Suits members:

Kentaro Ito as Tong

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Chad Horii as Mill

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Tooru Nara as Alec

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Sōshirō Hori as Gomul

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Hayato Fujii as Gurd

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Previously announced cast includes:

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

Takahide Ogata ( Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala♪ Star Tanjō , Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori ) is directing the anime at Studio Add and Shinei Animation . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Quality Assurance in Another World ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kenji Tanabe ( BLUELOCK ) is designing the characters. Elements Garden ( Hitoshi Fujima , Seima Kondō) are composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The "slapstick isekai fantasy with gags and battles" begins when ordinary high school student Usato happens to bump into student council president Suzune and classmate Kazuki on his way home. All three are suddenly swallowed up by a magic circle and transported to another world.

The trio are summoned as heroes to save a kingdom from a demon king's army — but, only Suzune and Kazuki have what it takes to be heroes. Usato just happened to be dragged along for the ride.

However, things turn around when Usato is discovered to have the rare knowledge of a healing mage. He is abducted by a woman who identifies herself as Rose, the leader of the life-saving corps, and drafted into her ranks.

Kurokata launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2014. MF Books imprint published the first volume of the novel with illustrations by KeG in March 2016, and the 12th and final volume in March 2020. Reki Kyūgazan is adapting the story into a manga, and Kadokawa will publish the 13th compiled book volume on October 26.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.