Manga UP! Adds I'm Happily Married to a Lord with the Worst Reputation Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service also adds Kisetsu Morita, Yusuke Shiba, Benio's I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level manga
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global began publishing Ryo Aduchi's I'm Happily Married to a Lord with the Worst Reputation (Akumeitakai Ryōshu ni Totsugu Koto ni Narimashita ga Mainichi Shiawase Desu) manga in English on Tuesday. It also added Kisetsu Morita, Yusuke Shiba, and Benio's I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level manga on Monday.
Manga UP! Global describes I'm Happily Married to a Lord with the Worst Reputation:
Diana is the daughter of a baron. Her parents have doted on her half-sister so much, that she has grown to be extremely selfish, even stealing away Diana's fiancé! After being made a laughing stock of high society, Diana is forced to marry the brutal and ruthless Margrave Wolfgang. However, the man isn't quite what rumors make him out to be. This is the Cinderella tale of a girl surrounded by sorrow finally finding happiness!
Aduchi launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Online and Manga UP! in August 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's second and final compiled volume on September 12.
Source: Email correspondence