Manga UP! Adds I'm Happily Married to a Lord with the Worst Reputation Manga in English

Erica Friedman shares how recovery from Long Covid led her to discover the joys of slice-of-life anime and the female friendships it fosters.

― Sometimes, we just have a bad day. Or week. Naturally, we turn to some comfort anime to soothe our souls.. In my case, I have had a bad 2023. As I sat on my sofa, unable to do much due to severe Long Covid brain fog which made me incapable of concentration, I...