Undead Unluck Anime Adds Ayumu Murase, 4 More to Cast
posted on by Anita Tai
This year's 49th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump announced more cast members for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck on Monday.
/— アニメ『アンデッドアンラック』公式【10月6日放送開始】 (@undeadunluck_an) November 5, 2023
追加キャスト情報オープン!!🔓
\
物語中盤から登場する
5人のキャラクターとキャストを解禁!!💥
重野力 CV #村瀬歩
リップ CV #梶裕貴
ラトラ CV #長谷川育美
ファン CV #森川智之
クリード CV #安元洋貴
登場をお楽しみに!!👍#アンデラ #アンデッドアンラック pic.twitter.com/i3oc8mfsFC
The newly announced cast members are (from left to right in the image above):
- Ayumu Murase as Chikara Shigeno
- Yuuki Kaji as Rip
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Latla
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Fan
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Creed
Moe Kahara stars as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura voices Andy.
TMS Entertainment describes the anime:
What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos!
Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.
The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase is directing the anime at david production (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure). Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.
Queen Bee performs the opening theme song "01," and Kairi Yagi performs the ending theme song "know me..."
Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.
The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.
Source: Shonen Jump issue 49