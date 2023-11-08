A Condition Called Love Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, Spring 2024 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Megumi Morino 's A Condition Called Love ( Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai ) manga revealed the anime's main cast, staff and April 2024 premiere.

The anime stars:

Kana Hanazawa as Hotaru Hinase

© 森野萌・講談社／「花野井くんと恋の病」製作委員会

Chiaki Kobayashi as Noi Hana (Hananoi-kun)

© 森野萌・講談社／「花野井くんと恋の病」製作委員会

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle , Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Akiko Satō ( Trigun Stampede ) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in English on January 24, and will release the fifth volume on November 21. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

Morino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017. Kodansha will publish the manga's 14th volume on November 13. The manga has over 3.8 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021.