Voice Actress Haruko Kitahama Passes Away at 86 Due to Chronic Lung Disease

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voice of Baron Ashura in Mazinger Z, Ichimatsu & Todomatsu in Osomatsu-kun

kitahama
Image via Aoni Production
Voice actress Haruko Kitahama passed away on November 2 due to a chronic lung disease. She was 86. Her relatives held a private funeral.

Kitahama was born in Tokyo on July 1, 1938. She had a long career voicing numerous characters in anime and games, and she also worked as a dub voice actress for Western films, as a television and commercial narrator, and as a radio personality. Her first well-known voice work was as the Japanese dub voice for Samantha Stephens, the protagonist of the show Bewitched.

Within anime, she has voiced such roles as Ichimatsu and Todomatsu in the 1966 Osomatsu-kun, Setsuko Ōhara in Obake no Q-Taro, Baron Ashura (Female) in Mazinger Z, Rafflesia in Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Ruka in Umi no Triton, and Mama in The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee.

In video games, she voiced the Succubus and Medusa in the Castlevania: Lament of Innocence 2003 game, the grandmother in D2, and Madame Musette in Tales of Legendia.

Sources: Aoni Production, Comic Natalie

