Voice Actress Haruko Kitahama Passes Away at 86 Due to Chronic Lung Disease

Voice actresspassed away on November 2 due to a chronic lung disease. She was 86. Her relatives held a private funeral.

Kitahama was born in Tokyo on July 1, 1938. She had a long career voicing numerous characters in anime and games, and she also worked as a dub voice actress for Western films, as a television and commercial narrator, and as a radio personality. Her first well-known voice work was as the Japanese dub voice for Samantha Stephens, the protagonist of the show Bewitched .

Within anime, she has voiced such roles as Ichimatsu and Todomatsu in the 1966 Osomatsu-kun , Setsuko Ōhara in Obake no Q-Taro , Baron Ashura (Female) in Mazinger Z , Rafflesia in Space Pirate Captain Harlock , Ruka in Umi no Triton , and Mama in The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee .

In video games, she voiced the Succubus and Medusa in the Castlevania: Lament of Innocence 2003 game, the grandmother in D2 , and Madame Musette in Tales of Legendia .

Sources: Aoni Production, Comic Natalie