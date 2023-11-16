Uma Musume Pretty Derby Reveals New Manga Adaptation's Title, Late November Launch

The official Twitter account of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine revealed on Sunday the title of the new manga adaptation of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby mobile game. The new spinoff gag manga by Naoki Shibata is titled Uma Musume Pretty Derby PisuPisu☆SupiSupi Golshi-chan , featuring Gold Ship as a kindergartener. The manga will launch on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website later this month.

柴田直樹／小学館 © Cygames, Inc.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The third season of the anime debuted on October 4.

© Cygames, Inc.

Thenet anime debuted in April on. The net anime depicts T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, and other Uma Musume (Horse Girls) going head-to-head to win Classic competitions.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game released on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February 2022.