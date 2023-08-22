Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, October 4 Premiere

Video, visual highlight Kitasan Black

The official website for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise revealed on Tuesday a promotional video, key visual, and October 4 premiere for the anime's third season. The video and visual highlight Kitasan Black:

©2023 アニメ「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー Season 3」製作委員会

Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 will premiere on October 4 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively October 5).

The third season features a returning cast.

Kei Oikawa is once again directing the anime at Studio KAI . Yousuke Kabashima is returning to serve as co-character designer, as is co-character designer Tomoko Tsuji . Satoru Fujimoto returns to the staff as chief animation director, along with Manabu Nii . Shingo Nagai and Tetsuya Kobari are handling series composition.

© Cygames, Inc.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Crunchyroll

The first 13-episodetelevision anime season premiered in April 2018. streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with thetelevision anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the maintelevision anime premiered in January 2021.streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime debuted on April 16 on YouTube . The net anime depicts T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, and other Uma Musume (Horse Girls) going head-to-head to win Classic competitions.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February 2022.

A new short anime series titled Uma Yuru debuted in October 2022.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game released on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .