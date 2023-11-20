×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name PS5 version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: November 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20 65,017 975,276
2 PS5 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Sega November 9 63,319 63,319
3 PS4 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Sega November 9 60,134 60,134
4 PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Activision November 10 22,132 22,132
5 NSw WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo November 3 13,340 42,924
6 PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Activision November 10 8,962 8,962
7 NSw Fashion Dreamer Marvelous November 2 8,166 39,050
8 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 7,511 948,207
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,186 7,573,156
10 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 5,913 77,301
11 NSw Star Ocean: The Second Story R Square Enix November 2 5,528 34,378
12 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 4,980 5,535,972
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 4,809 3,306,549
14 PS5 Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment November 9 4,279 4,279
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,873 5,320,465
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,792 2,188,490
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Nintendo November 18 3,725 9,719
18 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20 3,698 99,880
19 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,576 5,176,400
20 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,354 3,489,435

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 30-November 5
