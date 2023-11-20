News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name PS5 version debuts at #2, PS4 version at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20
|65,017
|975,276
|2
|PS5
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|Sega
|November 9
|63,319
|63,319
|3
|PS4
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|Sega
|November 9
|60,134
|60,134
|4
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Activision
|November 10
|22,132
|22,132
|5
|NSw
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nintendo
|November 3
|13,340
|42,924
|6
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Activision
|November 10
|8,962
|8,962
|7
|NSw
|Fashion Dreamer
|Marvelous
|November 2
|8,166
|39,050
|8
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|7,511
|948,207
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,186
|7,573,156
|10
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|5,913
|77,301
|11
|NSw
|Star Ocean: The Second Story R
|Square Enix
|November 2
|5,528
|34,378
|12
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|4,980
|5,535,972
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|4,809
|3,306,549
|14
|PS5
|Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 9
|4,279
|4,279
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,873
|5,320,465
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,792
|2,188,490
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Nintendo
|November 18
|3,725
|9,719
|18
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20
|3,698
|99,880
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,576
|5,176,400
|20
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,354
|3,489,435
Source: Famitsu