Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 6-12

― This past weekend, Bandai Spirits held the "Tamashii Nation 2023" event in Tokyo's Akihabara district. At the event, they showed off the hundreds of new anime, game, and tokusatsu figures on sale now and throughout the coming year. From Gundam to Sailor Moon, Elden Ring to Godzilla, here a...