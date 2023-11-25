×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu World debuts at #1, Super Mario RPG debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: November 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16 314,699 314,699
2 NSw Super Mario RPG Nintendo November 17 301,334 301,334
3 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20 50,545 1,025,821
4 NSw Hogwarts Legacy WB Games November 14 47,717 47,717
5 NSw Persona 5 Tactica Atlus November 17 26,794 26,794
6 PS5 Persona 5 Tactica Atlus November 17 15,713 15,713
7 PS4 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Sega November 9 11,535 71,669
8 NSw WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo November 3 10,487 53,411
9 NSw Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Bandai Namco Entertainment November 16 9,004 9,004
10 PS5 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Sega November 9 8,812 72,131
11 NSw Detective Pikachu Returns Nintendo October 6 7,932 122,358
12 PS4 Persona 5 Tactica Atlus November 17 7,421 7,421
13 NSw Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue Inti Creates November 16 6,998 6,998
14 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 6,600 954,807
15 PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Activision November 10 5,986 28,118
16 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 5,132 82,433
17 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,058 5,541,030
18 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,700 7,577,856
19 NSw Fashion Dreamer Marvelous November 2 4,584 43,634
20 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 4,574 3,311,123

Source: Famitsu

