News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu World debuts at #1, Super Mario RPG debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: November 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16
|314,699
|314,699
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|November 17
|301,334
|301,334
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20
|50,545
|1,025,821
|4
|NSw
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|November 14
|47,717
|47,717
|5
|NSw
|Persona 5 Tactica
|Atlus
|November 17
|26,794
|26,794
|6
|PS5
|Persona 5 Tactica
|Atlus
|November 17
|15,713
|15,713
|7
|PS4
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|Sega
|November 9
|11,535
|71,669
|8
|NSw
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nintendo
|November 3
|10,487
|53,411
|9
|NSw
|Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 16
|9,004
|9,004
|10
|PS5
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|Sega
|November 9
|8,812
|72,131
|11
|NSw
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Nintendo
|October 6
|7,932
|122,358
|12
|PS4
|Persona 5 Tactica
|Atlus
|November 17
|7,421
|7,421
|13
|NSw
|Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue
|Inti Creates
|November 16
|6,998
|6,998
|14
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|6,600
|954,807
|15
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Activision
|November 10
|5,986
|28,118
|16
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|5,132
|82,433
|17
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,058
|5,541,030
|18
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,700
|7,577,856
|19
|NSw
|Fashion Dreamer
|Marvelous
|November 2
|4,584
|43,634
|20
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|4,574
|3,311,123
Source: Famitsu