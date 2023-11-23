Manga UP! Adds Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's Eris Spinoff Manga

Take Higake serialized spinoff from March to October 2022

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ~Eris Sharpens Her Fangs~

Mushoku Tensei ~Eris wa Honki de Kiba o Togu~

Eris Boreas Greyrat takes center stage in this spinoff from the wildly popular series, Jobless Reincarnation! After facing a devastating defeat at the hands of Dragon God Orsted at the Red Wyrm's Lower Jaw mountain range, Eris parts ways with Rudeus and makes her way to the Sword Sanctum in order to rectify her own inexperience as a swordsman. As the "Mad Dog" continues to hone her sword skills under the tutelage of the Sword God, her fangs continue to grow stronger and sharper!

'sbegan publishing Take Higake's) manga in English on Friday.describes the manga:

Higake launched this spinoff manga of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series in Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in March 2022, and ended it in October 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's one compiled book volume in November 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer." The second season of the anime premiered on July 2 and will air for two cours (two quarters of a year), with the second half airing from April to June, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

Source: Press release