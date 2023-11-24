Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Yumiri Hanamori Join Cast of Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Anime

New cast members play Moriarty siblings

Kadokawa revealed two more cast members on Friday for the anime of Akira Amano 's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ( Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri ) manga.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mylo Moriarty



Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

Yumiri Hanamori as Winter Moriarty



Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

The "1st season" of the anime premiered on October 2 on the, and other channels.is streaming the anime as it airs under the title

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number , is overseeing the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is adapting the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji ( Miss Hokusai ) is composing the music at Kadokawa . Unison Square Garden is performing the anime's opening theme song "Ikenai fool logic," and rock band hockrockb is performing the ending theme "Lipsync."

Amano ( Reborn! , ēlDLIVE ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 12th volume on October 4.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.