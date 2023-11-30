Yoshiyuki Nishi Aims to Resume Elf Yu Tsukaraba Manga Next Year

Manga launched in 2016

Image via Amazon Japan © Yoshiyuki Nishi, Kodansha

Manga creator Yoshiyuki Nishi ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that he hopes to release the latest chapter in his Elf Yu Tsukaraba manga next year.

Nishi previously revealed plans to resume serialization of the series in 2020.

The manga' centers around "Elf Yu" (Elf Hot Bath), a mobile hot spring bath that washes away all fatigue and dirt if an adventurer soaks in it. Yufu, the sole head of the hot spring, eagerly puts adventurers in the bath to heal them.

Nishi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in April 2016. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018.

Viz Media licensed Nishi's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga in North America, and it released all 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in August 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime received a second season that premiered in 2020.

Nishi launched the Lycanthrope Bōken Hoken ( Lycanthrope Adventure Insurance ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in October 2016. The series moved from Young Jump to Tonari no Young Jump in September 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in March 2018.

Nishi launched the Mamono Kanteishi Babiro (Monster Appraiser Babiro) in Shueisha 's Jump Next!! magazine in July 2014, but serialized it for less than a year.