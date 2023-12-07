Game Developers Arc System Works, Aquria Enter Into Capital Alliance

New tie-up aimed at bolstering ArcSys' development capabilities by leveraging Aquria's experience

Game developer and publisher Arc System Works and game developer Aquria announced on Monday that they have formed a capital alliance. The tie-up is intended to bolster Arc System Works ' development capabilities by leveraging Aquria's experience.

Image via Arc System Works' website © ARC SYSTEM WORKS © 株式会社アクリア AQURIA Co., Ltd.

Arc System Works is best known for its Guilty Gear and Blazblue fighting games. It has also developed fighting games for other franchises, including Persona 4 Arena , Dragon Ball FighterZ , Granblue Fantasy Versus , and DNF Duel . Guilty Gear Strive , the latest in the company's long-running Guilty Gear series, launched in June 2021, and is still receiving ongoing development. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , the company's latest game, will ship on December 14.

Aquria was founded in 2002, and was initially known for the Mahou Sensei Negima! 1-Jikanme and 2-Jikanme games, as well as the Banpresto co-developed game Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi . It later branched out to developing the PlayStation Portable entries in the Boku no Natsuyasumi life-sim series. The company is most recently known for developing the recent Sword Art Online games ( Hollow Fragment , Hollow Realization , Alicization Lycoris ), The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita RPG (and its PlayStation 4 version The Caligula Effect: Overdose ), and most recently, the Crymachina game, which debuted in the West on October 25.

