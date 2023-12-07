News
Game Developers Arc System Works, Aquria Enter Into Capital Alliance
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game developer and publisher Arc System Works and game developer Aquria announced on Monday that they have formed a capital alliance. The tie-up is intended to bolster Arc System Works' development capabilities by leveraging Aquria's experience.
Arc System Works is best known for its Guilty Gear and Blazblue fighting games. It has also developed fighting games for other franchises, including Persona 4 Arena, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and DNF Duel. Guilty Gear Strive, the latest in the company's long-running Guilty Gear series, launched in June 2021, and is still receiving ongoing development. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, the company's latest game, will ship on December 14.
Aquria was founded in 2002, and was initially known for the Mahou Sensei Negima! 1-Jikanme and 2-Jikanme games, as well as the Banpresto co-developed game Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi. It later branched out to developing the PlayStation Portable entries in the Boku no Natsuyasumi life-sim series. The company is most recently known for developing the recent Sword Art Online games (Hollow Fragment, Hollow Realization, Alicization Lycoris), The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita RPG (and its PlayStation 4 version The Caligula Effect: Overdose), and most recently, the Crymachina game, which debuted in the West on October 25.
Sources: Arc System Works, Aquria via Gematsu