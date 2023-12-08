Golf Manga Rising Impact From Seven Deadly Sins' Nakaba Suzuki Gets Netflix Anime

Anime to stream in 2 seasons in June 2024, August 2024

Netflix announced on Friday that Nakaba Suzuki 's Rising Impact golf manga will get an anime adaptation that will stream on the service. The anime will have two seasons. The first seaso will premiere in June 2024 and the second season will premiere in August 2024.

Suzuki ( The Seven Deadly Sins ) serialized the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1998 to 2002. The manga has 17 volumes.

Netflix describes the anime:

The golf manga " Rising Impact " — the first serialized manga by Nakaba Suzuki , author of the mega-hit series " The Seven Deadly Sins " — began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and gained enthusiastic support from fans. And now, 25 years later, it is finally being adapted into an anime! Over the course of two seasons, this series follows the growth of third-grader Gawain Nanaumi as he encounters the sport of golf and competes with his rivals.

Image via Comic Natalie's Twitter account © Nakaba Suzuki / SHUEISHA

The anime stars:

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Michihiro Tsuchiya ( Bakuman , Major ) is the scriptwriter, and Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Chainsaw Man , DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy ) from Studio Durian is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Chihayafuru ) is composing the music.