'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs in Video

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga revealed a new promotional video, more cast, and the show's theme song artists on Friday. Koe ni Naranai yo is performing the opening theme song "Hajimete wa Zenbu-kun ga Ii," and stars Chiaki Kobayashi and Ryōta Suzuki are performing the ending theme song "Magical Love."

The new cast includes Yusuke Shirai as Yuta Rokkaku and Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Fujisaki.

© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

The anime will debut on January 10 and will air onand

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. Other cast members include Makoto Furukawa as Masato Tsuge and Gen Sato as Minato Wataya.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tomoki Hasegawa is composing the music.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.