Crunchyroll Adds Dropkick on My Devil! TV Anime Spinoff

Anime debuted on Tuesday

©︎ユキヲ・COMICメテオ／邪神ちゃんドロップキック製作委員会

Dropkick on My Devil! : Apocalypse Day

Dropkick on My Devil!

Crunchyhroll announced on Tuesday that it has begun streaming), the new spinoff anime for the

The anime premiered on Tuesday on BS NTV .

This television spinoff is different from the crowdfunded fourth season of the anime.

Unlike the previous anime, Makaria animated the spinoff episode. The anime is a collaboration with the town of Takamori in Kumamoto Prefecture . The anime's title, visual, and imagery reference Fist of the North Star . The anime positions Yurine as the tyrannical ruler of a Jinbocho left in ruins after a meteor strike. Guided by the stars to defeat Yurine, Jashin-chan heads south, and has a peculiar meeting in Takamori.

Aina Suzuki , the voice of the titular Jashin-chan, performs the opening theme song "Apocalypse Day," while Leola performs the ending theme song "Tadaima feat. EXILE NESMITH " with EXILE group member Nesmith. (Suzuki also performed the opening songs for the first and third television anime.)

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third season of the anime, premiered in July 2022.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)