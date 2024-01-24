Sympathy Kiss Game Reveals New Trailer

Visual novel launches in English on February 27

Idea Factory International's YouTube channel began streaming a new promo trailer for the upcoming Sympathy Kiss visual novel game on Wednesday and announced physical preorders for the game are now live.

The game goes on sale physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 27. The limited edition adds the Official Hardcover Art Book, an audio drama and official soundtrack, a company travel tumbler, and other items.

The company describes the game:

About a year has passed since Akari Amasawa started her new job as a designer at Estario, a mobile app maker. While she doesn't dislike her job, she's not deeply passionate about it either. After her yearly performance review, she's given the opportunity to join the Estarci team. The company's namesake app, Estarci is a news app that made a big splash when it launched, but has since fallen behind rival apps, including apps run by Estario itself. Management has decided to give the app one last chance before shutting it down for good, and Akari and all of her new co-workers will need to give it their all to save the app from the chopping block. Will Akari find true love? Will she find what it is she wants to do in life? Will the app get shut down? Wait, was Akari only given this opportunity because the company was looking for an excuse to fire her?! Business and pleasure mix in Sympathy Kiss, a thrilling office romance and slice-of-life drama!

The voice cast is:

Otomate originally released the game for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.