Idea Factory International Unveils Sympathy Kiss Game Trailer

Idea Factory International released the opening movie trailer for its romance game Sympathy Kiss on Wednesday. The game publishes physically and digitally in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

The company's namesake app, Estarci is a news app that made a big splash when it launched, but has since fallen behind rival apps, including apps run by Estario itself. Management has decided to give the app one last chance before shutting it down for good, and Akari and all of her new co-workers will need to give it their all to save the app from the chopping block.

Will Akari find true love? Will she find what it is she wants to do in life? Will the app get shut down? Wait, was Akari only given this opportunity because the company was looking for an excuse to fire her?!

Business and pleasure mix in Sympathy Kiss, a thrilling office romance and slice-of-life drama!