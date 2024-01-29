Dragon Ball Daima Anime's Trailer Highlights Goku

Series premieres in fall 2024

Toei Animation unveiled a new trailer for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event on Sunday. The trailer highlights Goku

The event also revealed a character design image for Goku and Krillin.

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's Twitter account © バード・スタジオ／集英社・東映アニメーション

Image via Toei Animation © バード・スタジオ／集英社・東映アニメーション

The anime is slated for release in fall 2024.is returning to voice Son Goku.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.

