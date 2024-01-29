Steam release date "to be announced"

Bandai Namco Entertainment started streaming a trailer on Monday for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories , a new game based on the SPY×FAMILY anime. The trailers announce the game's June 27 release date on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in Southeast Asia, and on PS4 and PS5 in Japan. The game's PC release via Steam will be announced at a later date.

Update: The game will launch for Switch, PS4, and PS5 in the West on June 28.

English version

Japanese version

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Nintendo

PlayStation

The game launched forSwitch in Japan on December 21. The4 version will be digital only.

The game will launch in the West in 2024 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC.

In the daily life sim, players control Anya with the goal of completing a photo diary for homework. Players can go on outings, play minigames to get costumes, and dress up characters. Other characters from the series, such as Loid, Yor, Damian, Becky, Yuri, and Fiona appear.

The first half of the anime's first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film opened in Japan on December 22. It is an all-new work with an original story.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English. Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

Update: Added Western release dates. Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.