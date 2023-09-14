SPY×FAMILY Gets SPYxANYA: Operation Memories Life Sim Game for Switch

Trailer streamed for game launching next year

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday that it will release a game based on the SPY×FAMILY anime titled SPYxANYA: Operation Memories for Nintendo Switch next year. The company unveiled the trailer during the stream:

In the daily life sim, players control Anya with the goal of completing a photo diary for homework. Players can go on outings, play minigames to get costumes, and dress up characters. Other characters from the series, such as Loid, Yor, Damian, Becky, Yuri, and Fiona appear.

The first half of the anime's first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season will premiere on October 7 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will run on other channels at a later date.

The Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film will open on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English. Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

Source: Nintendo Direct livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.