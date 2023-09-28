Crunchyroll to Stream Spy×Family Anime's 2nd Season

Season begins on October 7 with dubs launching at later date

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the second season for the SPY×FAMILY anime for the fall 2023 season, beginning on October 7. There will be dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. Crunchyroll will announce the dub premieres at a later date. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The anime's second season will premiere on October 7 on the, andKyushu Broadcasting channels at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will run on other channels at a later date.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) is returning to direct the second season at WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks . Takahiro Harada is also returning as the assistant director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the new series script supervisor, replacing Furuhashi. Assistant series script supervisors include Daishiro Tanimura and Ayumu Hisao . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) is returning as the character designer, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) is again the music producer. Shōji Hata is the sound director.

Ado performs the opening theme song "Kurakura," and Vaundy feat. Cory Wong perform the ending theme song "Todome no Ichigeki" (Finishing Strike). Fellow singer-songwriter meiyo wrote the lyrics and music of Ado's song, and Yoko Kanno arranged and performed the music on the track.

The Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film will open on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

The first season's first half premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga inspired a stage musical adaptation in March-May 2023.



